FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 1.62 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 1.17 percent lower, their biggest single-day fall
since late February on Friday after lower-than-expected revenue
guidance from Infosys raised concerns over the outlook for the
software services exporting sector. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.87 percent after data showing sluggish
industrial output and slowing consumer inflation raised
expectations the central bank would cut rates next month. 
    
    RUPEE    
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee unchanged at 54.52/53 per
dollar on Friday, as slump in local stocks after a weak revenue
guidance from Infosys, was balanced by hopes the central bank
would cut interest rates next month after data showed slowing
consumer inflation. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.14 percent while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.36 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent versus Wednesday's
close of 7.80/7.90 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.