SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 1.62 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 1.17 percent lower, their biggest single-day fall since late February on Friday after lower-than-expected revenue guidance from Infosys raised concerns over the outlook for the software services exporting sector. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points (bps)lower at 7.87 percent after data showing sluggish industrial output and slowing consumer inflation raised expectations the central bank would cut rates next month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee unchanged at 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday, as slump in local stocks after a weak revenue guidance from Infosys, was balanced by hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month after data showed slowing consumer inflation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.14 percent while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.36 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent.