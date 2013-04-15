FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
April 15, 2013 / 4:26 AM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.2 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index also 0.2 percent lower, tracking weakness in
regional shares and ahead of March inflation data. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    -------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.85 percent tracking global crude oil prices
which fell to a nine-month low on Friday. Dealers await the
release of crucial March inflation data, which will be key for
setting rate expectations for the May 3 policy review. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.76/77 versus
its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday, tracking weakness in
local stocks. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.12 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.35 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

