SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.2 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index also 0.2 percent lower, tracking weakness in regional shares and ahead of March inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)lower at 7.85 percent tracking global crude oil prices which fell to a nine-month low on Friday. Dealers await the release of crucial March inflation data, which will be key for setting rate expectations for the May 3 policy review. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.76/77 versus its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday, tracking weakness in local stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.12 percent while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.35 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)