SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
#Financials
April 15, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.27 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index also 0.41 percent higher, after data showed inflation
slowed in March, raising hopes the central bank would cut
interest rates at its policy review on May 3. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ---------------------+----------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 3 basis points
(bps)lower at 7.84 percent after data showed inflation slowed in
March, raising hopes the central bank would cut interest rates.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.67/68 versus
its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at
7.10 percent while the one-year rate also down 4 bps at 7.32
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Friday's close
of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
