FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
April 15, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closed up 0.63 percent at 18,357.80 while the
broader 50-share NSE index ended 0.72 percent higher at
5,568.40, recovering from seven-month lows after slowing
inflation and lower crude and gold prices led to hopes that the
central bank will likely cut interest rates at its May review.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 4 basis
points (bps) at 7.83 percent after lower-than-expected core
wholesale inflation data cemented expectations the central bank
will cut interest rates at the May 3 policy review. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 54.6250/6350
versus its close of 54.52/53 per dollar on Friday after falling
to a one-week low of 54.7950 initially as tumbling commodity
prices hit global risk currencies, but pared losses after
lower-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the central bank
would cut interest rates next month. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 bps at
7.11 percent while the one-year rate falls 3 bps to 7.33
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.55 percent versus Friday's
close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.