SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
#Financials
April 16, 2013 / 4:30 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.78 percent at 18,499.88 and the broader
50-share NSE index 0.89 percent higher at 5,617.90, as slowing
inflation and fall in crude and gold prices led to hopes that
the central bank will likely cut interest rates at its May
review. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.81 percent on hopes the sustained, lower commodity
and metals prices will help ease pressure on the current account
deficit, which has been cited by the RBI as a factor in monetary
policy decisions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.45/46 per
dollar versus its close of 54.6250/6350 on Monday as global risk
currencies such as the euro are largely range-bound
against the dollar after Monday's commodity-sparked plunges.
 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.08 percent versus
its Monday close of 7.11 percent while the one-year rate
unchanged at 7.33 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate unchanged at 7.50/7.55 percent from its
previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
