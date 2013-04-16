FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 16, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closes up 2.11 percent at 18,744.93 and the
broader 50-share NSE index ends 2.16 percent higher at 5,688.95,
breaching a key technical resistance, as rate-sensitive stocks
like autos and banks rise on expectations the central bank will
cut rates next month on a continued slump in global commodity
prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.82 percent on hopes that sustained lower commodity and
metals prices will help ease pressure on the current account
deficit, which has been cited by the RBI as a factor in monetary
policy decisions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends sharply stronger at
54.15/16 per dollar versus its close of 54.6250/6350 on Monday
as a broad selloff in global commodities raises hopes the
pressure on the country's record current account deficit will
ease and give the central bank more room to cut rates. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends at 7.06 percent
versus its Monday close of 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate
ends down 2 basis points at 7.31 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate ends at 7.55/7.65 percent versus Monday's
close of 7.50/7.55 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

