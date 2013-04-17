FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 04:20 GMT
April 17, 2013 / 4:34 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 04:20 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.08 percent at 18,760.75.93 and the
broader 50-share NSE index 0.17 percent higher at 5,698.40,
tailing regional shares. However, poor quarterly earnings by
Reliance Industries' weigh. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 7.82 percent as
high odds of a rate cut by the central bank in the upcoming
policy ensure strong appetite for dated securities.
Profit-booking and supply cap the gains. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.01/02 per dollar
versus 54.15/16 at its last close as sentiment for the rupee
continues to remain strong on the back of the recent sell-off in
global commodities and rising hopes of a rate cut. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.05 percent versus
7.06 percent at the Tuesday close, while the one-year rate is 1
basis point lower at 7.30 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.45/7.55 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.55/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

