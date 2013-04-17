FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715GMT
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.62 percent at 18,859.83 and the broader
50-share NSE index 0.7 percent higher at 5,728.45, with banks
and ITC leading the gains.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp)
lower at 7.81 percent on high odds of a rate cut by the central
bank after the slump in global commodity prices. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 53.82/83 per dollar
versus 54.15/16 at its last close, with the local currency
hitting a seven-week high on the recent sell-off in commodities
and rising rate cut hopes. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 bps at 7.01
percent while the one-year rate is also 5 bps lower at 7.26
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.55/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.