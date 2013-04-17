SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.62 percent at 18,859.83 and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.7 percent higher at 5,728.45, with banks and ITC leading the gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.81 percent on high odds of a rate cut by the central bank after the slump in global commodity prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 53.82/83 per dollar versus 54.15/16 at its last close, with the local currency hitting a seven-week high on the recent sell-off in commodities and rising rate cut hopes. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 bps at 7.01 percent while the one-year rate is also 5 bps lower at 7.26 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)