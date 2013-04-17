SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index closes down 0.07 percent at 18,731.16 and the broader 50-share NSE index ends flat at 5,688.70 points, as Reliance Industries fell after posting quarterly revenue that missed analyst estimates and software services exporters fell on concerns about potentially higher U.S. visa costs. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 2 basis point (bp) lower at 7.80 percent on hopes that slowing inflation and a sell-off in commodities would spur the central bank to cut interest rates for a third time this year. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.21/20 per dollar versus 54.15/16 at its last close, as dollar demand from oil firms and custodian banks hurts. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 6 bps at 7.00 percent while the one-year rate ends 4 bps lower at 7.27 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's close of 7.55/7.65 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)