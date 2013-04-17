FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closes down 0.07 percent at 18,731.16 and the
broader 50-share NSE index ends flat at 5,688.70 points, as
Reliance Industries fell after posting quarterly
revenue that missed analyst estimates and software services
exporters fell on concerns about potentially higher U.S. visa
costs. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 2 basis point (bp)
lower at 7.80 percent on hopes that slowing inflation and a
sell-off in commodities would spur the central bank to cut
interest rates for a third time this year. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.21/20 per dollar
versus 54.15/16 at its last close, as dollar demand from oil
firms and custodian banks hurts. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 6 bps at
7.00 percent while the one-year rate ends 4 bps lower at 7.27
percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate ends at 7.60/7.65 percent versus Tuesday's
close of 7.55/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

