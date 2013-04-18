FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0515 GMT
April 18, 2013 / 5:26 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0515 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index 0.41 percent higher and the broader 50-share
NSE index 0.34 percent up, led by gains in ITC and oil marketing
companies. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.78 percent on falling commodity prices. The
government will sell 150 billion rupees of debt later in the
session. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.11/12 per
dollar versus its 54.21/20 last close, as slight falls in the
global crude oil and gold prices continue to keep up hopes of a
rate cut by the central bank in early May. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.97
percent while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.25 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Wednesday
close of 7.60/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

