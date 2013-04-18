FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 18, 2013 / 11:50 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index closed up 1.52 percent at 19,016.46 while the
broader 50-share NSE index ended up 1.66 percent at 5,783.10,
led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC 
after exports data raised rate-cut hopes. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis
points (bps) at 7.78 percent after touching 7.75 percent, its
lowest since July 2010, as improving trade data and falling
commodity prices are seen giving the central bank more room to
cut interest rates. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 53.96/97
per dollar versus its 54.21/20 last close, with the underlying
sentiment remaining bullish on the back of growing rate cut
hopes from the central bank's upcoming annual monetary policy on
May 3 with the better-than-expected trade data also aiding.
 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7 percent
while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.26 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent versus Wednesday
close of 7.60/7.65 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
