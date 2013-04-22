FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.34 percent while the broader 50-share NSE
index up 0.56 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks
ahead of earnings later in the week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.77 percent as no auction supply is scheduled during the
week and continued buying on hopes of a rate cut at the May 3
review. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.04/05 per
dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, on dollar demand from
state-run banks, dealers said. Bunched up inflows are expected
as local markets were closed on Friday for a holiday. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7 percent
while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.25 percent. 
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday close
of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
