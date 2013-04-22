FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index gained 0.81 percent while the broader 50-share
NSE index ended higher 0.89 percent led by gains in
rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank, pricing in at
least a 25 basis point rate cut in the upcoming policy on May 3.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.75 percent, the lowest since July 2010, as investors
reckoned a sustained drop in commodity prices would provide more
room for the central bank to cut rates. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.14/15 per
dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, as gold and crude oil
importers bought dollars to meet payment obligations, with
dealers also citing outflows related to a gas utility. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 6.99
percent and the one-year rate 1 bp down at 7.25 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday
close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.