SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index gained 0.81 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index ended higher 0.89 percent led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC Bank, pricing in at least a 25 basis point rate cut in the upcoming policy on May 3. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.75 percent, the lowest since July 2010, as investors reckoned a sustained drop in commodity prices would provide more room for the central bank to cut rates. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 54.14/15 per dollar versus its 53.96/97 last close, as gold and crude oil importers bought dollars to meet payment obligations, with dealers also citing outflows related to a gas utility. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 6.99 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp down at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent versus Thursday close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)