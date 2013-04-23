SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.25 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.34 percent lower as market sees some consolidation ahead of the derivative contract expiry on Thursday and the central bank's policy on May 3. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.77 percent on the back of profit-taking after six straight sessions of price gains. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.35/36 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15 as sentiment hurt on the back of a rise in prices of gold and oil. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.60 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)