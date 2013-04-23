FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
April 23, 2013 / 4:30 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.25 percent while the broader 50-share
NSE index 0.34 percent lower as market sees some consolidation
ahead of the derivative contract expiry on Thursday and the
central bank's policy on May 3. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.77 percent on the back of profit-taking after six straight
sessions of price gains. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.35/36 per
dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15 as sentiment hurt
on the back of a rise in prices of gold and oil. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate also 2 bps lower at 7.23 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent versus its close of
7.50/7.60 percent on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

