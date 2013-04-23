FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index rose 0.05 percent to 19,179.36, while the
broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.04 percent to 5,836.90,
closing at the highest in a month as gains in Reliance were
offset by losses in lenders such as SBI on caution ahead of
April derivative contracts expiry and the RBI policy review next
week. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.73 percent, a 33-month low, as foreigners are
expected to increase purchases after lapping up limits at an
auction to sell government debt quotas ahead of a widely
expected rate cut on May 3. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.38/39 per
dollar versus its Monday's close of 54.14/15, logging a second
successive day of loss, as importers continued to buy dollars
and a weak euro posed headwinds to the currency. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate 5 bps lower at 6.94
percent and the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.22 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.70/7.80 percent versus its close of
7.50/7.60 percent on Monday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

