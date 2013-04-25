SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index rose 0.71 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.83 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitives like lenders and realty stocks. Jet Airways was up over 13 percent after selling stake to Etihad. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.75 percent, driven by a rise in oil prices, led by gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.21/22 per dollar versus its previous close at 54.38/39, driven by losses in the global dollar and gains in local equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 6.94 percent and the one-year rate also flat at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of 7.70/7.80 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)