SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT
April 25, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index rose 0.71 percent, while the broader 50-share
NSE index advanced 0.83 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitives
like lenders and realty stocks. Jet Airways was up over
13 percent after selling stake to Etihad. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
higher at 7.75 percent, driven by a rise in oil prices, led by
gains of 2.5 percent in U.S. crude on a surprisingly big drop in
weekly gasoline stockpiles and speculation that the glut of
crude at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub could soon ease. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.21/22 per
dollar versus its previous close at 54.38/39, driven by losses
in the global dollar and gains in local equities. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 6.94
percent and the one-year rate also flat at 7.22 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its close of
7.70/7.80 percent on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

