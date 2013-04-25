FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
April 25, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to fix time element in headline)
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index rose 1.19 percent to 19,406.85, its highest
close since March 15, and the broader 50-share NSE index
advanced 1.36 percent, to 5,916.30, its highest closing level
since March 11, as expectations of a rate cut at the central
bank's upcoming annual monetary policy review continued to keep
sentiment bullish. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps)
at 7.77 percent, triggered by a rebound in global commodity
prices. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.21/22 per
dollar versus its previous close at 54.38/39, snapping two
sessions of losses, on hopes of renewed foreign fund inflows on
the back of a buoyant stock market, which gained for a fourth
straight session. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate ended 3 bps up at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. 
 
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.60/7.70 percent versus its close of
7.70/7.80 percent on Tuesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

