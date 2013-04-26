FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
April 26, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.40 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.5 percent lower led by fall in ICICI Bank 
ahead of its results later in the day and a continued sell-off
in technology shares. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bps) at 7.76 percent, on some bargain buying after the sell-off
on Thursday with good demand seen from foreign investors and
state-run banks. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at
54.18/19 per dollar compared to its close of 54.21/22 tracking
gains in most other Asian currencies but weaker domestic shares
limiting further gains. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.96
percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. 
 
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent little changed from
its Thursday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

