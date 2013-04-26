SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.40 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.5 percent lower led by fall in ICICI Bank ahead of its results later in the day and a continued sell-off in technology shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bps) at 7.76 percent, on some bargain buying after the sell-off on Thursday with good demand seen from foreign investors and state-run banks. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 54.18/19 per dollar compared to its close of 54.21/22 tracking gains in most other Asian currencies but weaker domestic shares limiting further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.96 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent little changed from its Thursday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)