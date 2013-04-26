FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 26, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.62 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.76 percent lower, led by declines in lenders such as
ICICI Bank on profit-taking after recent steep gains on rate-cut
hopes were seen as overdone ahead of the central bank's annual
policy review next week. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.74 percent, recording a fifth weekly fall, as a
string of positive macroeconomic data and a respite in global
commodity prices in recent weeks are seen offering elbow-room to
the central bank to respond to growth concerns. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally weaker at
54.3750/3850 per dollar compared with its close of 54.21/22 on
Thursday, dragged by month-end dollar demand from importers and
weak equities. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.95
percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.21 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.50/7.60 percent, little changed from
its Thursday's close of 7.60/7.70 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

