#Financials
April 29, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.16 percent higher, tracking higher regional stocks.
 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.75 percent. Profit-taking seen after a sharp run-up in
prices. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 
54.26/27 per dollar versus 54.3750/3850 at its last close,
tracking some risk-taking seen in regional markets. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.94
percent and the one-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.19 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at unchanged from its Friday close of
7.50/7.60 percent. It ended at 7.00/7.10 percent in thin trading
on Saturday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

