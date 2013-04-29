SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.16 percent higher, tracking higher regional stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.75 percent. Profit-taking seen after a sharp run-up in prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee marginally stronger at 54.26/27 per dollar versus 54.3750/3850 at its last close, tracking some risk-taking seen in regional markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 6.94 percent and the one-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at unchanged from its Friday close of 7.50/7.60 percent. It ended at 7.00/7.10 percent in thin trading on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)