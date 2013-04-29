SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.52 percent at 19,387.50 and the broader 50-share NSE index 0.56 percent higher at 5,904.10, led by gains in the country's largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd and the largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd after their profits beat market estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.76 percent, as dealers kept positions light on caution ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Friday and on resumption of supply. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.23/24 per dollar versus 54.3750/3850 at its last close, helped by gains in most regional shares and currencies, with traders remaining hopeful of at least a 25 basis point cut in interest rates by the central bank on May 3. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.93 percent and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with its Friday close of 7.50/7.60 percent. It had ended at 7.00/7.10 percent in thin trading on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)