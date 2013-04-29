FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2013 / 11:50 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.52 percent at 19,387.50 and the broader
50-share NSE index 0.56 percent higher at 5,904.10, led by gains
in the country's largest consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever
Ltd and the largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd
 after their profits beat market estimates. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.76 percent, as dealers kept positions light on caution
ahead of the central bank's rate decision on Friday and on
resumption of supply. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.23/24 per
dollar versus 54.3750/3850 at its last close, helped by gains in
most regional shares and currencies, with traders remaining
hopeful of at least a 25 basis point cut in interest rates by
the central bank on May 3.  

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.93
percent and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with its
Friday close of 7.50/7.60 percent. It had ended at 7.00/7.10
percent in thin trading on Saturday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.