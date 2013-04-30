FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 4:20 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index up 0.77 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.59 percent higher, led by gains in fast moving consumer
goods stocks after Unilever's offer to raise its stake in
India's Hindustan Unilever to up to 75 percent in a deal valued
around $5.4 billion. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bps) at 7.75 percent, with sentiment remaining cautious ahead
of the central bank's monetary policy on May 3. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.15/16 per
dollar from its close of 54.23/24 on Monday, helped by a risk-on
rally in global markets with gains in domestic shares also
providing a boost. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 6.93 percent
and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.21 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate unchanged at 7.55/7.60 percent as demand
stays firm in the second week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
