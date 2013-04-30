FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0823 GMT
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0823 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The BSE index down 0.04 percent and the broader 50-share NSE
index 0.29 percent lower on profit-booking in banking stocks
ahead of the central bank's policy review later this week. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point
(bps) at 7.75 percent on buying as government cuts withholding
tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor investments
in government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per
dollar from its close of 54.23/24 on Monday on hopes of more
inflows as government cuts withholding on foreign investments in
government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bps at 6.92
percent and the one-year swap rate lower 1 bp at 7.20 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 7.85/7.90 versus 7.55/7.60 percent at
its previous close as demand stays firm in the second week of
the reporting fortnight. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.