SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 30, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares close at their highest in 1-1/2 months, with
the BSE index up 0.6 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index
0.44 percent higher, led by gains in Hindustan Unilever after
its parent made a $5.4 billion offer to raise stake in it, while
the finance minister's comments that tax residency certificate
is enough proof of residency for tax purposes also helped. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.73 percent as the government cut withholding tax to 5
percent from 20 percent on foreign investor investments in
government debt and rupee denominated corporate debt for a
two-year period. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.80/81 per
dollar, compared with its close of 54.23/24 on Monday, on hopes
of more inflows as government cut withholding tax on foreign
investments in rupee denominated government debt and corporate
debt. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 6.90
percent and the one-year swap rate 1 bp lower at 7.20 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate at 8.25/8.35 percent versus 7.55/7.60
percent at its previous close as demand stays firm in the second
week of the reporting fortnight. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

