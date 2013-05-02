FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT
May 2, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gain, with the BSE index up 0.29 percent and
the broader 50-share NSE index 0.35 percent higher.
Rate-sensitives like State Bank of India and HDFC Ltd
 lead. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.69 percent on lower crude and as the government cut
withholding tax to 5 percent from 20 percent on foreign investor
investments in government debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 53.75/76 per
dollar, compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on
continued hopes of more inflows as government cut withholding
tax on foreign investments in rupee denominated government debt
and corporate debt. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 6.86
percent and the one-year swap rate 2 bps lower at 7.18 percent. 
   
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------           
    India's cash rate eases to 7.55/7.60 percent versus
8.25/8.35 percent at its previous close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

