FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
May 2, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index closes up 1.19 percent at 19,735.77
while the broader 50-share NSE index ends 1.17 percent higher at
5,999.35, marking their highest close since early February, as
interest rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC gained on hopes that
the central bank will cut interest rates on Friday while TCS
rose on value buying. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.72 percent but off the day's low of 7.68 percent ahead
of the central bank's annual monetary policy, where it is widely
expected to cut rates for a third time this year. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends little changed at
53.81/82 per dollar compared with its close of 53.80/81 on
Tuesday, on the back of a short-covering rally in the greenback
but sentiment remains positive ahead of the central bank's
policy decision. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 2 bps at
6.88 percent and the one-year swap rate flat at 7.20 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 7.45/7.50 percent versus Tuesday
close of 8.25/8.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.