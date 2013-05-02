SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index closes up 1.19 percent at 19,735.77 while the broader 50-share NSE index ends 1.17 percent higher at 5,999.35, marking their highest close since early February, as interest rate-sensitive stocks such as HDFC gained on hopes that the central bank will cut interest rates on Friday while TCS rose on value buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.72 percent but off the day's low of 7.68 percent ahead of the central bank's annual monetary policy, where it is widely expected to cut rates for a third time this year. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends little changed at 53.81/82 per dollar compared with its close of 53.80/81 on Tuesday, on the back of a short-covering rally in the greenback but sentiment remains positive ahead of the central bank's policy decision. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 2 bps at 6.88 percent and the one-year swap rate flat at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 7.45/7.50 percent versus Tuesday close of 8.25/8.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)