SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
May 3, 2013 / 4:30 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.42 percent at 19,651.51
while the broader 50-share NSE index 0.49 percent lower at
5,970.15, on profit-taking as sentiment cautious ahead of the
central bank's annual monetary policy decision at 0530 GMT.
 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points (bps)
at 7.77 percent after a central bank report said room for
further monetary easing in this fiscal year was 'very limited',
denting hopes of a more dovish stance. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.95/96 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, following hawkish
comments by the central bank in its macro-report released late
on Thursday. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 4 bps at 6.92
percent and the one-year swap rate also up 4 bps 7.24 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged at 7.45/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

