SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index down 0.37 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.42 percent lower, on profit-taking as the central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points but did not spring any positive surprise. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.76 percent after the RBI cut interest rates but remained cautious on further easing. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 53.94/95 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, after the RBI move. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 3 bps at 6.91 percent and the one-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.20/7.25 compared with the previous close of 7.45/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)