SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.37 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index is 0.42 percent lower, on
profit-taking as the central bank cut its benchmark interest
rate by 25 basis points but did not spring any positive
surprise. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps)
at 7.76 percent after the RBI cut interest rates but remained
cautious on further easing. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 53.94/95 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, after the RBI
move. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 3 bps at 6.91
percent and the one-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.21 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is at 7.20/7.25 compared with the previous
close of 7.45/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

