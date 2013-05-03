SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share drops 0.81 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.92 percent lower, retreating from the 3-month high hit a day before, after the central bank cautioned it has limited room for further monetary easing, overshadowing the 25 basis point cut in key interest rates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.74 percent after the RBI cut interest rates but remained cautious on further easing. Yields, however, retreated from the intraday high of 7.81 percent on hopes that the central bank will conduct more open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 53.935/945 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, as the central bank disappointed markets with a hawkish tone in its annual monetary policy. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 6.89 percent and the one-year swap rate is flat at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.10/7.20 compared with the previous close of 7.45/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)