FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share drops 0.81 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index is 0.92 percent lower, retreating from the
3-month high hit a day before, after the central bank cautioned
it has limited room for further monetary easing, overshadowing
the 25 basis point cut in key interest rates. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.74 percent after the RBI cut interest rates but remained
cautious on further easing. Yields, however, retreated from the
intraday high of 7.81 percent on hopes that the central bank
will conduct more open market operations. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 53.935/945 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.81/82, as the central
bank disappointed markets with a hawkish tone in its annual
monetary policy.  

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 6.89
percent and the one-year swap rate is flat at 7.20 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is at 7.10/7.20 compared with the previous
close of 7.45/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.