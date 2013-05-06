FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT
May 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0715 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 0.13 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index is 0.05 percent higher, tracking regional
shares. Traders say the focus will now shift to the monsoon in
the country and the flow of global funds after key central banks
committed to an easy monetary policy. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.74
percent as the OMO announcement was largely discounted by the
market, which was disappointed over the central bank's statement
that there was little room for further policy easing. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.00/01 per dollar
versus its previous close of 53.935/945 as large state-run bank
on bid side, possibly for oil or defence-related buy, said
dealers. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 4 bps at 6.93
percent and the one-year swap rate up 3 bps at 7.23 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with
Friday's close of 7.10/7.20 percent. It ended at 7.20/7.25
percent in illiquid trade on Saturday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

