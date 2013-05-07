SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.53 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.52 percent higher, led by gains in blue-chips like Reliance Industries Ltd and ITC Ltd . GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.74 percent ahead of the central bank's open market operation to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.27/28 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, logging a fourth session of fall, on global dollar strength and likely government's defence purchase demand. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is 1 bp lower at 6.93 percent and the one-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.30/7.40 percent compared with Monday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)