SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0716 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.94 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index is 0.99 percent higher, led by gains in blue-chips like Reliance Industries Ltd and ITC Ltd . GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.74 percent ahead of the central bank's open market operation to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.19/20 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, logging a fourth session of fall, on global dollar strength and likely government's defence purchase demand. The central bank chief's comments on inflation and low chances of further rate cuts also weighing on INR. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 6.94 percent and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is unchanged at Monday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)