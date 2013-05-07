FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0716 GMT
May 7, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0716 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 0.94 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index is 0.99 percent higher, led by gains in
blue-chips like Reliance Industries Ltd and ITC Ltd
. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at
7.74 percent ahead of the central bank's open market operation
to buy up to 100 billion rupees of bonds. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 54.19/20 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, logging a fourth
session of fall, on global dollar strength and likely
government's defence purchase demand. The central bank chief's
comments on inflation and low chances of further rate cuts also
weighing on INR. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate flat at 6.94 percent
and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.24 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is unchanged at Monday's close of
7.35/7.40 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

