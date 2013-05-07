SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended up 1.1 percent and the broader 50-share NSE index was 1.2 percent higher, their highest close in three months as expectations for continued foreign buying, as part of a powerful rally in global equities, lifted blue chips such as ITC Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.74 percent on expectations the central bank would continue to buy debt via open market operations after lenders borrowed more than 1 trillion rupees from it, signalling tight liquidity conditions. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.135/145 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, as rumoured inflows related to a corporate deal helped offset dollar demand for defence-related purchases. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 6.95 percent and the one-year swap rate also up 1 bps at 7.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate is at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Monday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)