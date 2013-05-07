FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
May 7, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ended up 1.1 percent and the
broader 50-share NSE index was 1.2 percent higher, their highest
close in three months as expectations for continued foreign
buying, as part of a powerful rally in global equities, lifted
blue chips such as ITC Ltd. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at
7.74 percent on expectations the central bank would continue to
buy debt via open market operations after lenders borrowed more
than 1 trillion rupees from it, signalling tight liquidity
conditions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.135/145 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, as rumoured
inflows related to a corporate deal helped offset dollar demand
for defence-related purchases. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bps at 6.95
percent and the one-year swap rate also up 1 bps at 7.25
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with
Monday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

