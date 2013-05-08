FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 0.04 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index 0.1 percent lower, on profit-booking after
about 9 percent gain in the benchmark indexes since mid-April.
 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.72 percent on expectations the central bank would
continue to buy debt via open market operations to ease the
tight liquidity conditions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee almost flat at 54.14/15 per
dollar versus its previous close of 54.135/145 as the impact of
stronger Asian currencies gets offset by weak domestic shares.
 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 6.96
percent and the one-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.24 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate is at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.