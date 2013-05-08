FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 8, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ends up 0.51 percent at 19,990.18
points and the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.43 percent to
6,069.30 points to close at three-month highs as shares in
mortgage lender HDFC Ltd hit a record high after an earnings
beat. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 5 basis points
(bps) lower at 7.69 percent as investors hoped the central bank
would continue to buy debt and provide some liquidity relief.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed marginally weaker at
54.16/17 versus its close of 54.135/145 as positive sentiment
due to stronger Asian currencies and the euro was offset by
choppy domestic shares and demand for the greenback from
custodian banks and oil importers. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 1 basis
point at 6.96 percent and the one-year swap rate ended steady at
7.25 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

