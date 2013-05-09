FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 0.01 percent and the broader
50-share NSE index higher 0.06 percent as profit-booking after a
9 percent rise in the main index since mid-April is seen
cancelling out rub-off from strong Asian shares. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points
(bps) at 7.64 percent, a more than 33-month low, on hopes easier
global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows
into emerging markets and prompt the Reserve Bank of India to
cut rates further. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.23/24 to the dollar
versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar
demand from oil companies. Flat equities also weigh. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate lower 4 bps at 6.92
percent and the one-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.21 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus 7.25/7.35
percent at Wednesday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.