SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 9, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ends down 0.26 percent at 19,939.04
while the broader 50-share NSE index closed 0.32 percent lower
at 6,050.15, snapping a three-session winning streak and
retreating from three-month highs, as investors took profits in
recent outperforming blue chips such as Reliance Industries and
Sun Pharmaceutical. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 9 basis
points (bps) at 7.60 percent, a 34-month low, on the back of
strong foreign buying and on expectations the central bank would
continue to buy debt to ease tight liquidity conditions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.25/26 to the
dollar versus Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of
dollar demand from oil and gold companies while weak local
shares also hurt. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate ends 6 bps lower at
6.90 percent and the one-year swap rate closes down 5 bps at
7.20 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 7.25/7.35 percent, steady at its
Wednesday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
