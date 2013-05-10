FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
#Derivatives RSS
May 10, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects release date for the consumer price index in the
first paragraph. The date had also been reported incorrectly in
earlier items.)
    STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index gains 0.23 percent to 19,986.85,
while the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.19 percent at
6,061.60, ahead of industrial output due around 0530 GMT and
consumer price inflation data due on Monday. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.62 percent, on mild profit-booking after dropping to a
34-month low on Thursday following a 15 bps drop over the last
three sessions.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.55/56 to the dollar, a
more than three-week low, versus Thursday's close of 54.25/26 as
broad dollar strength versus other major currencies hurts the
local unit. The pair is expected to trade in a range of 54.45 to
54.72 during the day. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 6.90
percent and the one-year swap rate steady at 7.20 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, little changed from
Thursday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

