FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2013 / 7:36 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0720 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index gains 0.46 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.44 percent, led by gains in
lenders such as SBI. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.59 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.56/57 to the dollar, a
more than three-week low, versus Thursday's close of 54.25/26 as
broad dollar strength versus other major currencies hurts the
local unit. The pair is expected to trade in a range of 54.45 to
54.72 during the day. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops
10 bps to 6.80 percent from its previous close, marking the
lowest since Dec. 20, 2011, on hopes of improved liquidity and
foreign investor bullishness for domestic debt. 
   The one-year swap rate falls 4 bps to 7.16
percent from its last close, its lowest since Jan. 7, 2011.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.40 percent, versus Thursday's
close of 7.25/7.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.