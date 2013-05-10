FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 10, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ends up 0.72 percent at 20,082.62
points while the broader 50-share NSE index closes up 0.74
percent at 6,094.75 points, as ITC rises to a record on
expectations foreign investors will continue to scoop up
domestic blue chips, while Maruti Suzuki surged after the yen
slid against the dollar. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point
(bp) at 7.59 percent, off its low of 7.56 percent on some profit
taking. However, on the week, yields fell the most since early
January, on hopes upcoming inflation data would support the case
for more rate cuts and that the central bank would buy more
debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 54.80/81 to the
dollar, after hitting 54.8050, a one-month low and sharply below
Thursday's close of 54.25/26 as dollar strength against global
currencies and demand for the greenback from oil and gold
importers offset gains in domestic shares that have been driven
by strong foreign flows. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate drops 6 bps to 6.84
percent while the one-year swap rate falls 1 bps to 7.19
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, unchanged from
Thursday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
