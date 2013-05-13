FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
May 13, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 0.49 percent while the broader
50-share NSE index 0.46 percent lower, tracking weak regional
shares which fell after sentiment was hit by selling in
commodities triggered by a strong dollar. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.58 percent, on expectations of lower consumer price
inflation, hopes of another round of bond purchase by the
Reserve Bank of India this week and lower headline
inflation. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.94/95 per dollar
versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, tracking broad gains in
the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. Weak
domestic shares also hurting the rupee. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 6.85
percent while the one-year swap rate steady at 7.19 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus Friday's
close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

