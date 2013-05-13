FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
May 13, 2013 / 7:26 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index down 1 percent while the broader
50-share NSE index 0.96 percent lower, tracking weak regional
shares which fell after sentiment was hit by selling in
commodities triggered by a strong dollar. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.57 percent, after India's annual consumer price
inflation slowed for the second straight month in
April to 9.39 percent.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 54.92/93 per dollar
versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, tracking broad gains in
the dollar versus majors and other Asian currencies. Weak
domestic shares also hurting the rupee. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    India's benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 6.82
percent while the one-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.16 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, versus Friday's
close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10
percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

