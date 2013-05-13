SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended down 2.14 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index index retreated from a near 2-1/2 year high, closing 2.08 percent lower, as investors viewed a recent four-week rally as excessive after data showed a jump in the trade deficit. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.58 percent, as investors awaited news about whether the central bank would opt to buy bonds via open market operations for a second consecutive week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.73/74 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 54.80/81, recovering from a two-month low it hit earlier in session after the central bank said previously announced restrictions on gold imports would apply immediately, leading to a big short-covering of positions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate ended up 1 bps each at 6.85 percent, and 7.20 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, flat from Friday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. Rates had closed at 7.00/7.10 percent in an illiquid market on Saturday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)