SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 7.30 GMT, after April WPI data

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.41 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index index up 0.44 percent higher. India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month in April to 4.89 percent, a level seen as comfortable for the central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a flagging economy. All markets rallied after the inflation data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.54 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 54.61/62 per dollar versus Monday's close of 54.73/74. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate fall 6 bps each to 6.79 percent, and 7.14 percent, respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 from Monday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)