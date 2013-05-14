FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 7.30 GMT, after April WPI data
#Financials
May 14, 2013 / 7:40 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 7.30 GMT, after April WPI data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 0.41 percent, while the broader
50-share NSE index index up 0.44 percent higher.
    India's headline inflation slowed for a third straight month
in April to 4.89 percent, a level seen as comfortable for the
central bank to persist with monetary easing to revive a
flagging economy. 
    All markets rallied after the inflation data.
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at
7.54 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee strengthened to 54.61/62 per
dollar versus Monday's close of 54.73/74. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate and the
one-year swap rate fall 6 bps each to 6.79
percent, and 7.14 percent, respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 from Monday's close of
7.25/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
