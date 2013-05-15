SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0423 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 1.18 percent while the broader 50-share NSE index also up 1.16 percent, with lenders such as ICICI Bank Ltd gain after RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said he would take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points (bps) to 7.43 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since May 25 2010, after RBI Governor Subbarao said he would take note of falling inflation when discussing potential interest rate cuts. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 54.76/77 versus Tuesday's close of 54.81/82, tracking strong domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate fell 2 bps to 6.70 percent, and the one-year rate down 3 bps to 7.06 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 7.25/7.35 percent from Tuesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)