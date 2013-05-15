FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT
May 15, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0710 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 2.01 percent, while the broader
50-share NSE index also up 2.03 percent, with lenders such as
ICICI Bank Ltd gaining after RBI Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao said he would take note of falling inflation when
discussing potential interest rate cuts. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points (bps) to 7.42
percent on Wednesday, after earlier falling as low as 7.35
percent, the lowest since Dec. 2, 2009. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.79/80 versus
Tuesday's close of 54.81/82, on mixed cues from Asian currencies
and strong domestic shares. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate flat at 6.72
percent, and the one-year rate down 1 bps to 7.08
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent, up from 7.25/7.35
percent at Tuesday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
