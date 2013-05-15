SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index ended up 2.49 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 2.52 percent, their highest close since January 2011 as lenders such as HDFC Bank rallied after the central bank governor said he had taken note of falling inflation, reinforcing bets about future rate cuts. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 7.46 percent on Wednesday, giving up most of the intraday gains that saw the 10-year yields drop to their lowest since December 2009, as profit-taking offset growing expectations for a rate cut. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at 54.78/79 versus 54.81/82 as sharp gains in domestic shares offset the dollar's rise versus most major currencies, particularly the euro. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 basis points (bps) up at 6.75 percent, after earlier hitting its lowest since September 2011. The one-year rate rose 1 bp to 7.10 percent, after hitting 7.07 percent in the day, the lowest since early January 2011. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, unchanged from Tuesday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)