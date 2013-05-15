FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
May 15, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ended up 2.49 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index closed up 2.52 percent, their highest
close since January 2011 as lenders such as HDFC Bank rallied
after the central bank governor said he had taken note of
falling inflation, reinforcing bets about future rate cuts. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 7.46
percent on Wednesday, giving up most of the intraday gains that
saw the 10-year yields drop to their lowest since December 2009,
as profit-taking offset growing expectations for a rate cut.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at
54.78/79 versus 54.81/82 as sharp gains in domestic shares
offset the dollar's rise versus most major currencies,
particularly the euro. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 basis
points (bps) up at 6.75 percent, after earlier hitting its
lowest since September 2011. The one-year rate 
rose 1 bp to 7.10 percent, after hitting 7.07 percent in the
day, the lowest since early January 2011. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, unchanged from
Tuesday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

