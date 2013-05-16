FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index up 0.35 percent, while the broader
50-share NSE index up 0.46 percent, tracking gains in other
Asian shares. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.44 percent, 
buoyed by positive sentiment in the market after headline
inflation fell below 5 percent in April, intensifying rate cut
hopes. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 54.68/69 per
dollar versus its close of 54.78/79 on Wednesday, tracking gains
in the domestic share market and other Asian currencies. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate steady at 6.75 percent while
the one-year rate flat at 7.10 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its
close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.