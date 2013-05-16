FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0741 GMT
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0741 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India stocks give up some early gains by mid-session. The
main share index is up 0.25 percent, while the broader 50-share
NSE index is up 0.43 percent, tracking gains in other Asian
shares. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.42 percent, 
buoyed by positive sentiment in the market after headline
inflation fell below 5 percent in April, intensifying rate cut
hopes. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weakens to 54.85/54.86
versus its close of 54.78/79 on Wednesday, tracking the weak
Euro and choppy markets. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the one-year rate fall 1
basis point each to 6.74 percent and 7.09 percent, respectively.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent compared with its
close of 7.25/7.35 percent on Wednesday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.