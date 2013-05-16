FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
May 16, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's main share index ended up 0.17 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.38 percent, with the NSE
index at a 2-1/2 year high, as lenders continued their rally on
expectations of early rate cuts by the central bank, while four
additions to the MSCI India index, including Wockhardt, also
gained. 
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points to 7.39 percent
on Thursday, on expectations of a rate cut as early as in June
at the central bank's policy review, on the back of benign
inflation data and the central bank chief's comments that it
would taken into account in monetary policy decisions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at
54.7750/7850 versus 54.78/79 as gains in the domestic share
market were offset by the euro's fall versus the dollar. 

    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark 5-year swap rate ended 3 bps
down at 6.72 percent, the lowest since September 2011. The
one-year rate was down 2 bp at 7.08 percent, the
lowest since January 2011. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent, unchanged from
Wednesday's close. 
    
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

